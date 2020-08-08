JAC Jharkhand 10th, 12th compartmental Exam: Application process begins, check details here

Sections
Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has started the online application for class 10th and 12th compartment exams. Students who have failed in one or more subjects can apply online at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

Updated: Aug 08, 2020 16:16 IST

The last date to apply for class 10th is August 25 while for class 12th compartment exam, the deadline is August 26. Applicant can apply online for the compartment exam in only three subjects including the optional subject.

JAC had declared the class 10th results on July 8 in which 75.01% students passed while the class 12th results were declared on July 17 in which 77.37% % students had passed.

How to apply for Jharkhand Board Compartment Exam 2020:



Visit the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in.



Click on the link that reads Compartmental Secondary Exam 2020

Click on Login

Key in the required information

Pay the application fee .

