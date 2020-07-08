Sections
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 declared at jacresults.com, 75.01% students pass

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 declared at jacresults.com, 75.01% students pass

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the class 10th board exam result 2020 on its official website at jacresults.com. This year the pass percentage is 75.01%

Updated: Jul 08, 2020 13:47 IST

By hindustantimes.com Edited by| Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020. (HT)

JAC Jharkhand 10th Result 2020 : Jharkhand Academic Council has declared the class 10th board exam result 2020 on its official website at jacresults.com. This year, a total of 75.01% students have passed the exam.A total of 3.8 lakh students had taken the JAC class 10th exam. Last year, the pass percent was 70.77%. In the year 2019, boys had outscored girls by a margin of 4%. Boys’ pass percent was 72.99 while the girls’ pass percentage was 68.67%.

Students who have taken the Jharkhand matric exam can check their results online. The result is available on the official websites of JAC at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, and jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Other than these, students can also check their results easily at hindustantimes.com.

This year, around 3.8 lakh students have taken the Jharkhand Board 10th exams that were conducted from February 20 to March 9.The council had earlier decided to release the matric result by May but it was delayed due to the Coronavirus pandemic. The evaluation of papers that was supposed to begin in March began from May 28 due to the Covid-19 lockdown. The evaluation concluded on June 25. After completing the post- evaluation work in two weeks, JAC has declared the class 10th results today, on July 8.

How to check JAC 10th Result 2020 at hindustantimes.com



Step: 1- Visit the official website of Hindustan Times at hindustantimes.com



Step: 2- On the home page, go to the ‘Education’ section and click on the Exam Results section

Step: 3 -- Go to the Jharkhand Board tab

Step: 4-- Click on the link that reads ‘JAC 10th result 2020’

Step: 5-- Key in your roll number in the rectangular box provided and submit

Step 6 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

How to check Jharkhand 10th result 2020 on official websites of JAC

Step: 1- Visit the official website of JAC at jac.nic.in, jacresults.com, or jac.jharkhand.gov.in

Step: 2- On the home page, Click on the JAC 10th result 2020 link

Step: 3 -- Key in your roll number and date of birth and submit

Step 4 --Your JAC 10th Result 2020 will be displayed on screen

