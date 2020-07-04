Sections
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand 11th Results 2020 declared: 95.53% students passed, check details

JAC Jharkhand 11th Results 2020: A total of 3,46,504 students have been enrolled for the class-XI examination. However, 3,39,061 students wrote the examination papers and 3,23,924 students passed the examination.

Updated: Jul 04, 2020 18:05 IST

By Sanjoy Dey, Hindustan Times Ranchi

JAC Jharkhand 11th Results 2020. (Screengrab)

JAC Jharkhand 11th Results 2020: Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) on Saturday declared the results of Class-XI with 95.53% students clearing the examinations. JAC chairman Arvind Prasad Singh announced the results at JAC office.

A total of 3,46,504 students have been enrolled for the class-XI examination. However, 3,39,061 students wrote the examination papers and 3,23,924 students passed the examination. As many as 1,70,372 boys and 1,68,689 girl students had appeared for the examinations. The boys’ pass percentage was 95.45%, while 95.61% girls have passed the Jharkhand board XI result.

JAC officials said the examinations were conducted between March-5 and March-7 and the examinations were conducted for five subjects. The examinations were conducted on OMR sheet and evaluation was computerized. A total marks were of 250.

Students of Jharkhand’s Bokaro district ruled results with district registering 97.47% results. Bokaro was followed by Simdega and Hazaribag with 97.43% and 97.08% results respectively. Chatra recorded the poorest 92.88% results.



Here’s direct link to check the results.

JAC declared the results of class-8 and class-9 in June. Notably, over 15 lakh students studying in class-5 to class-7 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes, which were scheduled from March 30, had been cancelled in wake of lockdown, which was imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, officials said.

