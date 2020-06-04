JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 declared, 91.6% students pass, full details here

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board class 8th result on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year a total of 5,03,862 had appeared for the class 8th examination that was conducted in the month of January out of which 4,61,513 passed making a total pass percentage of 91.6. The results can be checked online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the result tabulation, Simdega district has achieved the highest pass percent of 92.32% followed by Saraikela Kharsawan with 92.08% and Koderma with 92.04%.

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th result declared, direct link here

HIGHLIGHTS:

A total of 42,349 students have failed the examination.

A total of 100981 (19.62%) students have secured A+ grade in the exam

A total of 199871 (38.84%) students have got A Grade

A total of 103059 (20.03%) students have got B grade

57602 (11.19%) students have got C grade

42349 (8.23%) students have got D grade