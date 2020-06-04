JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 declared, 91.6% students pass, full details here

Sections
JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 : This year a total of 5,03,862 had appeared for the class 8th examination that was conducted in the month of January out of which 4,61,513 passed making a total pass percentage of 91.6. Read highlights of the result here.

JAC Jharkhand 8th Result 2020 (HT File)

Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has declared Jharkhand Board class 8th result on its official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in. This year a total of 5,03,862 had appeared for the class 8th examination that was conducted in the month of January out of which 4,61,513 passed making a total pass percentage of 91.6. The results can be checked online at jacresults.com or jac.jharkhand.gov.in.

According to the result tabulation, Simdega district has achieved the highest pass percent of 92.32% followed by Saraikela Kharsawan with 92.08% and Koderma with 92.04%.

JAC Jharkhand Board 8th result declared, direct link here

HIGHLIGHTS: 

A total of 42,349 students have failed the examination.

A total of 100981 (19.62%) students have secured A+ grade in the exam



A total of 199871 (38.84%) students have got A Grade

A total of 103059 (20.03%) students have got B grade

57602 (11.19%) students have got C grade

42349 (8.23%) students have got D grade

