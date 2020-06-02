Sections
Home / Education / JAC Jharkhand Board class 9 Result 2020 announced, here’s direct link to check scores

JAC 9th result: Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, on Tuesday, announced the JAC class 9 results for which the exams were held in January, on its official website.

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 14:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, on Tuesday, announced the JAC class 9 results for which the exams were held in January. (JAC)

Jharkhand Academic Council, or JAC, on Tuesday, announced the JAC class 9 results for which the exams were held in January. The JAC 9th result 2020 has been released online at jacresults.com. A direct link for the JAC 9th results has been provided here in this story. The results link can also be found on jac.jharkhand.gov.in. Candidates can check their JAC 9th result from the board’s official website.

Nealy 4 lakh students appeared in the JAC class 9 exams. Earlier, the council had scheduled to release the JAC 9th result in the month of March but it was delayed due to the Covid-19 lockdown.

Over 15 lakh students from class-5 and 7 have been promoted to higher classes without any examinations. The final examinations of these classes had been cancelled because of the lockdown, which was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

Here’s the direct link to check the JAC 9th results.



How to check the results:



1. Go to the official website at jac.jharkhand.gov.in or jacresults.com



2. Click on the link that reads, “JAC Class 9th exam results 2020”

3. A login page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The result will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the results and take its print out for future reference.

