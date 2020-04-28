Jadavpur University students ‘develop’ device which can tell if a coughing person is a COVID-19 carrier

Sections
The non-contact device, which has embedded image and sound sensors, will work even if the person is away from the device and can even identify multiple coughing persons at the same time

Updated: Apr 28, 2020 10:24 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

The device can be used as a first-level screening system to identify the COVID-19 carrier with available data and thus help in containing the spread of the disease. (Shutterstock/Representational image)

Two students of the Jadavpur University have developed an intelligent device which will analyse if a coughing person is a COVID-19 carrier.

A teacher of Innovation Council of Jadavpur University said on Tuesday that two undergraduate students of the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering have developed the device which will track a coughing person and analyse if the same person is a possible suspect of novel coronavirus.

The device can be used as a first-level screening system to identify the COVID-19 carrier with available data and thus help in containing the spread of the disease.

The non-contact device, which has embedded image and sound sensors, will work even if the person is away from the device and can even identify multiple coughing persons at the same time.



The device can be used in quarantine centres, office- spaces, classrooms or built-up areas with gatherings for monitoring the people present there.

The teacher said this device can also be used in drones for identifying COVID-19 suspects in public places in the open.

Two students - Annesya Banerjee and Achal Nilhani - both third year undergraduate students in the Department of Electronics and Telecommunication Engineering developed the device. They were guided by their Prof P Venkateswaran.

The device has got a very positive response from ICMR Kolkata and several doctors treating COVID-19 patients and will soon go for real-time clinical testing with COVID-19 patients, the teacher added.

