Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: Deadline to fill online admission forms for University, schools extended

Jamia Millia Islamia Admission 2020: In view of ongoing COVID-19 crisis, online filing of admission forms for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and its schools has been extended till June 30.

Updated: Jun 16, 2020 12:12 IST

By Asian News International Posted by| Nandini, New Delhi

Jamia Millia Islamia Admissions 2020 (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

In view of ongoing COVID-19 crisis, online filing of admission forms for Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University and its schools has been extended till June 30.

“The online filling of admission form of the university including JMI schools has been further extended till 30.06.2020,” said the JMI controller of examinations in a notice.

The form will be available for the candidates for editing between July 1 to July 3 for all programs, it added.

As per the Union Health Ministry, Delhi has a total of 41,182 COVID-19 cases of which 24,032 are active cases while 15,823 patients have been cured/discharged and 1,327 patients have succumbed to the highly contagious virus.



