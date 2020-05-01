Sections
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia improves RUR rankings, now ranked 538 worldwide

The varsity has been ranked at 538 positions among the world’s 1,100 universities assessed, improving its position from 631 last year.

Updated: May 01, 2020 14:04 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, New Delhi

At the national level the Jamia Millia Islamia has been ranked at 10th position, which is also an improvement from 11 last year. (HT file)

The Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) has found some good news with a 93 point improvement in the Moscow-based Round University Ranking (RUR). The varsity has been ranked at 538 positions among the world’s 1,100 universities assessed, improving its position from 631 last year.

At the national level the university has been ranked at 10th position, which is also an improvement from 11 last year. This is despite the incidents of violence and strike that rocked the campus last year and early this year.

Among the four key areas of the university activities, the JMI scored maximum in teaching. The university has been ranked at 186 worldwide in teaching, 684 in research, 794 in international diversity and 677 in financial sustainability.

Speaking on improvement in rankings the Vice Chancellor of varsity Najma Akhtar said, “Teachers are the backbone of any academic institution. Without their contribution no academic institution can excel. I give full credit for the improvement in ranking to the teaching faculty of Jamia Millia Islamia”, she added.



The RUR World University Ranking assesses higher education institutions across the borders since 2010 until now. Over the 10 years, 1100 world’s leading universities from 85 countries took part in the RUR Rankings.

RUR Ranking evaluates universities performance by 20 indicators grouped into four key areas: teaching, research, internationalisation and financial sustainability.

“Together, we are facing a truly unprecedented situation related to world pandemic. Although universities all over the world are working online, we believe that common challenges will help the academic sector stay even more connected”, RUR said while releasing the ranking amid COVID-19 pandemic.

