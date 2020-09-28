Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / Jamia Millia Islamia UG, PG entrance tests from October 10

Jamia Millia Islamia UG, PG entrance tests from October 10

Jamia Millia Islamia Entrance Test 2020: Applicants can download admit cards, which will also mention the venue for the exam, from the university’s website seven days before the respective admission test.

Updated: Sep 28, 2020 09:15 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Tests for admissions to undergraduate, postgraduate and diploma courses in Jamia Millia Islamia will begin on October 10, the varsity announced on Sunday. The schedule for admission tests for MPhil and PhD programmes will be notified later on, the university said in a statement. Jamia received 170,992 applications this year, up from 153,444 it got in 2019.

Applicants can download admit cards, which will also mention the venue for the exam, from the university’s website seven days before the respective admission test.

The university holds entrance exams for admissions to 56 UG and 15 PG courses in June every year. This year, however, they have been delayed by three months in the wake of the Covid-19 crisis and the subsequent lockdown.

The Executive Council (EC), the university’s highest decision-making body, had in a meeting on September 24 approved the date sheet, after taking into consideration the admission-related guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC).



Apart from Delhi, tests will be conducted in Kolkata, Kozhikode, Srinagar, Guwahati, Patna, and Lucknow. The university is still deciding upon the number of centres in these cities.

“Generally, we can conduct tests for 12,000 applicants at the university campus. But due to social distancing norms, which must be implemented in the wake of Covid-19, we will be able to conduct tests for around 4,000 applicants. We are in touch with Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan to set up other centres in Delhi,” media coordinator Ahmad Azeem said.

University officials said all safety protocols will be followed. Thermal scanners will be used to check body temperature of applicants at the examination centres and usage of masks will be mandatory. Isolation rooms for students with body temperature above 99.4°F will also be arranged.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

UPSC Prelims 2020: SC to hear plea seeking postponement of exam today
Sep 28, 2020 09:46 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Sep 28, 2020 10:16 IST
Court asks why three former CBI chiefs not questioned in graft case
Sep 28, 2020 03:48 IST
India records 82,170 Covid-19 cases in last 24 hrs, tally above 6 million
Sep 28, 2020 09:44 IST

latest news

Gauri says things in Mannat are ‘remote-controlled’ by her mom in Delhi
Sep 28, 2020 10:22 IST
Milan Fashion Week: Valentino draws curtains with rare live catwalk
Sep 28, 2020 10:17 IST
Rahul Gandhi likely to join farmers’ protest in Punjab
Sep 28, 2020 10:16 IST
French Open 2020: Wawrinka thrashes Murray as big match falls flat
Sep 28, 2020 10:06 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.