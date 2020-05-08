Jamia to adopt UGC guidelines on academic calender, offline exams from July 1

Sections
Updated: May 08, 2020 10:06 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

File photo of Jamia Millia Islamia University.

Jamia Millia Islamia has decided to adopt the guidelines issued by the UGC on academic calendar and exams, the varsity said on Thursday.

The varsity held its academic council  (AC) meeting through Google Meet on Wednesday which was attended by vice-chancellor Najma Akhtar and deans and other members of the council.

The AC has taken a decision to adopt the new guidelines issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC) in totality, the varsity said.  The new academic session for freshers may begin in universities from September and for already enrolled students in August in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country, the UGC told universities last month.

Detailing the guidelines for examinations and academic calendar for the universities in view of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, the commission said the exams for final semester students be conducted in July.



“Examination for only final semester/year students will be held offline between July 1 to July 31 in the university. Students are requested to submit online examination forms as early as possible,” the varsity said.

Summer vacations will start from June 15 and continue till June 30, it said. The university will reopen and classes for regular students will start from August 1.

The varsity has decided to hold online classes till May 31. Earlier the classes were scheduled to finish by April 30.

The last date for submission of assignments has been extended to June 5.  All teachers are requested to upload the assignment marks/internal assessment marks by June 15 on the website of the Controller of Examinations of the university, it said.

 The varsity has also extended the last date to submit online application forms for the session 2020-21 to May 31.

The entrance tests will start from August 1 and will go on till August end.

The new academic session will begin from September 1. PTI SLB RDM RDM

