Sections
Home / Education / Jammu University UG Semester results declared, here’s how to apply for re-evaluation

Jammu University UG Semester results declared, here’s how to apply for re-evaluation

University of Jammu has declared the results for BA, BSc Home Science, B Com, BBA, BCA, B Com (H) choice based credit system of semester 3rd and 5th examinations 2019 on its official website at coeju.com.

Updated: May 30, 2020 20:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Jammu University semester results out (HT File)

University of Jammu has declared the results for BA, BSc Home Science, B Com, BBA, BCA, B Com (H) choice based credit system of semester 3rd and 5th examinations 2019 on its official website at coeju.com. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can check their result in the merit list that has been uploaded on the website.

Students of fifth semester can apply for revaluation from June 1 to 9. The application fee for re-evaluation will be Rs 810 per answer script for a count of 10 days from the date of declaration of main result. The form will also be accepted with a late fee of Rs 450 per answer script for another count of three days. Late fee of Rs. 940 will be charged for late entertainment of application form for re-evaluation for another count of 2 days after the expiry of count of 3 days with late fee. Thereafter no application form shall be accepted. Fee once paid shall not be refunded except as per 6 below.

How to apply for re-valuation

Logon to www.coeju.com

Click on Re-evaluation of 5th Semester icon, fill up their Roll No. and a pre-filled candidate specific re-evaluation form will pop-up.



Select the subject(s) in which the candidate is desirous of availing the re-evaluation.

The candidates shall submit the prescribed fee through online mode only.

The candidates are not required to submit the hard copy of the re-evaluation form.

The candidates are required to get the print of the receipt for online payment and preserve it for reference.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Punjab extends lockdown till June 30 with ‘certain relaxations’
May 30, 2020 22:22 IST
Unable to find work in lockdown, MP man killed by wife; 2 held
May 30, 2020 22:17 IST
Tricity buzz: HT Chandigarh reporters’ tracker on all those making, or faking, news amid coronavirus lockdown
May 30, 2020 22:15 IST
1,400-bedded Covid Care Centre operationalised in Chennai
May 30, 2020 22:13 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.