Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE-Adv 2020: Over 160,000 students set to take exam today

JEE-Adv 2020: Over 160,000 students set to take exam today

JEE-Adv is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 09:31 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Joydeep Sen Gupta, Hindustan Times Mumbai

The examination is being conducted in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm. (Representational Image)

The Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) is being conducted across the country on Sunday, with 160,000 students likely to appear for the engineering entrance examination this year amid the coronavirus disease pandemic.

The examination is being conducted in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

The examination -- organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) -- is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres.

Also read: UGC NET admit card 2020 released for September 29, 30, October 1 exam, here’s direct link



In a bid to avoid overcrowding and to ensure the implementation of other Covid-19-related safety norms, the examination authorities have asked the students to report to their respective centres in a staggered manner, as they have been allotted separate reporting timings.



The same format was also followed during the JEE-Mains examination that was conducted between September 1 and 6.

“Candidates must wear masks and hand gloves and bring their personal hand sanitiser (50 millimetres). They must also carry all pages of the JEE-Adv admit card, including the self-declaration form, along with a valid photo identity proof to the examination centre,” stated the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the examination. Candidates have also been instructed to carry a simple ballpoint pen.

Around 64% of the students, or 250,000 candidates, were eligible to appear for the JEE-Adv after giving the JEE-Mains. However, around 160,831 students completed the registration process for JEE-Adv.

The results for this examination are slated to be announced on October 5, following which the admission process to the 23 IITs will start. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Former Union Minister Jaswant Singh passes away; PM Modi, Rajnath Singh tweet condolences
Sep 27, 2020 09:28 IST
SAD quits NDA: How farm bills ended friendship between oldest allies
Sep 27, 2020 08:26 IST
10th al Qaeda operative, part of group planning to trigger attacks in India, arrested
Sep 27, 2020 07:13 IST
Jaswant Singh: Gentleman politician, Vajpayee’s globetrotting trouble-shooter
Sep 27, 2020 09:22 IST

latest news

Monsoon withdrawal from Mumbai, Maharashtra by October 2nd week: IMD
Sep 27, 2020 09:29 IST
He needs to be KKR’s best player if they have to win IPL: Scott Styris
Sep 27, 2020 09:25 IST
Refrain from surpassing CM: Mamata Banerjee to Governor Dhankhar
Sep 27, 2020 09:18 IST
NASA shares image of planetary nebula NGC 2392. Guess how far it is?
Sep 27, 2020 09:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.