JEE Advanced 2020: 98% students appear for exam in Jharkhand

The Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced, conducted at 21 centres across five cities of Jharkhand on Sunday, passed off peacefully with around 98% attendance, officials said. The examination was held keeping in mind with all Covid-19 precautions.Around 4,300 students registered from Jharkhand to appear for JEE Advanced, that was held on a Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in two sittings for two compulsory papers.

Ranchi had a maximum of 11 centres, followed by Dhanbad (4), Jamshedpur (3), Bokaro (2)and Hazaribag (1).RK Das, chairman JEE (Advanced) of IIT-ISM (Indian School of Mines), Dhanbad, said.

“Around 3,600 students registered to appear from Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro and Hazaribag. Very few, around 60, students were absent from the exam,” Das said.He said the examination passed off peacefully across the centres. “There were two papers, Paper 1 and Paper 2.

Each paper had three parts- Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics,” he said.The examinees said the questions were moderate to difficult. An examinee, Rohit Kumar, who appeared at the Dhanbad-based Barwadda centre, said, “The first sitting of PCM (Physics, Chemistry and Maths) were of moderate to difficult level. The Physics paper was tougher, while mathematics questions were lengthy.

Questions of Chemistry paper were as usual.” In wake of the ongoing pandemic, examinees underwent thermal scanning before entering the exam halls. Circles were marked at the entry point of examination centre in a bid to maintain social distancing.Aditya Kumar, who appeared at a Ranchi-based centre said, “We took the examination fearlessly. All necessary precautions were maintained at the exam centres. Masks and sanitization were mandatory.”