Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check their responses online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2020 response sheet. (Screengrab )

JEE Advanced 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Tuesday released the JEE Advanced 2020 response sheets of the candidates on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the institute’s official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the entrance examination can now check their responses online at jeeadv.ac.in.

According to the notice, the tentative answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 will be released soon on the official website.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020, at 1001 centres spread across 222 exam cities of the country.



Direct link to check JEE advanced 2020 response sheet.

How to check JEE advanced 2020 response sheet:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the candidate portal link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced 2020 response sheet will be displayed on the screen

Download the response sheet and take its print out for future use.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Post Ladakh, PLA no longer a bogey for Indian Army
Sep 29, 2020 11:28 IST
Bombay high court to hear Rhea Chakraborty’s bail plea today
Sep 29, 2020 11:12 IST
‘How long do you propose to continue?’ SC to J-K on Iltija Mufti’s plea
Sep 29, 2020 12:14 IST
India opposes Pakistan’s move to hold election in Gilgit-Baltistan
Sep 29, 2020 13:12 IST

latest news

JEE Advanced 2020: Answer key soon, response sheet released at jeeadv.ac.in
Sep 29, 2020 13:44 IST
Election Commission decides not to announce by-polls in Assam, West Bengal, Kerala and Tamil Nadu after receiving inputs from chief secretaries and electoral officers
Sep 29, 2020 13:41 IST
CBI court to pronounce Babri verdict tomorrow: All you need to know
Sep 29, 2020 13:42 IST
Shane Warne lashes out at Australian tabloids for ‘making crap up’
Sep 29, 2020 13:37 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.