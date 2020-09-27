Sections
JEE Advanced 2020: Candidates find paper 2 difficult, lengthy

Majority of candidates who appeared in JEE Advanced examination in the state capital on Sunday found paper 2 more difficult, lengthy and time consuming as compared to paper 1. Physics section was comparatively difficult to chemistry and mathematics which were of moderate difficulty level.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 19:30 IST

By Rajeev Mullick, Hindustan Times Lucknow

Naman Pratap, who secured 529 rank in JEE main, said, “This year JEE Advanced examination was tough as compared to previous year. I found paper 2 tougher than paper 1, but there was no drastic change in the question pattern.”

He said, “Both the papers of physics were tough. Some physics questions required mixing of concepts which was extremely time consuming. Paper was lengthy. Paper 2 mathematics questions required a lot of diligence as it has multiple twist and turn. Chemistry questions were more direct.”

Srijay Singh Gusain said, “Paper 2 was tougher and lengthy as compared to paper 1. Physics and mathematics were on tougher side, but chemistry was easy.”



JEE main state topper L Gokulnath said, “Paper was far more difficult as compared to last year. I felt paper 1was time consuming. Physics was on the tougher side followed by chemistry and mathematics. I will be able to figure out my rank only after the answer key is out.”

Nandani Daruka, who ranked 1840 in JEE main, said paper was tough and lengthy. Paper 2 was time consuming.

The examination was conducted amid strict COVID-19 protocols with full precautionary measures. JEE Advanced is organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) and was held across 222 cities.

