Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced 2020: J&K topper of JEE Mains, Aryan Gupta, clears exam; ranked 3,422

JEE Advanced 2020: J&K topper of JEE Mains, Aryan Gupta, clears exam; ranked 3,422

Gupta attributed his achievement to classroom coaching at a private institution coupled with consistent hard work

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:38 IST

By Ravi Krishnan Khajuria, Hindustan Times Jammu

Aryan Gupta (HT photo)

Jammu & Kashmir topper of JEE Mains, 18-year-old Aryan Gupta, has cleared JEE advanced as well, results of which were declared on Monday.

Of the 18,000 students who cleared the exam across the country, Gupta ranked 3,422. “I was keen on joining IIT Delhi to pursue computer sciences but now I will have to see what’s available to me,” he said.

“I have finally made it,” he added. In his Mains, Gupta scored 99.77 percentile.

Also read: JEE advanced result 2020 announced at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check



Speaking to HT, Gupta attributed his achievement to classroom coaching at a private institution coupled with consistent hard work.



His father, Anil Gupta, is an engineer and mother, Ruchi Gupta, is a homemaker, he said. “I have an elder sister who is pursuing MBA from Jammu University. They all contributed to my success. Classroom coaching for two years, mock tests and an experienced faculty were a big help to me,” said an elated Gupta.

The teenager studied five to six hours a day while preparing for JEE Mains. “One has to remain focused and work hard consistently. Mock tests were of immense help to me,” he said.

“There is no alternative to hard work. Since JEE syllabus is vast, staying focused, right books, study material and mock tests play a key role,” he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Indian foreign secretary, army chief meet Aung San Suu Kyi
Oct 05, 2020 12:25 IST
CBI raids 14 locations related to Congress leader DK Shivakumar, brother
Oct 05, 2020 12:34 IST
Congress works to sustain Hathras momentum in Uttar Pradesh
Oct 05, 2020 10:18 IST
GST Council meeting starts, spotlight on compensation to states
Oct 05, 2020 11:55 IST

latest news

News updates from Hindustan Times: Shiv Sena reacts to AIIMS report in Sushant Singh Rajput case and all the latest news
Oct 05, 2020 12:59 IST
Bihar Assembly Election 2020: LJP move to go solo could prove to be a double-edged sword
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
Sonu Nigam: I don’t try to evaluate whatever is happening in the world.
Oct 05, 2020 12:57 IST
Delhi zoo generated ecosystem services worth Rs 422.76 crore in 2019-20: Study
Oct 05, 2020 12:58 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.