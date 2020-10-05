JEE Advanced 2020: J&K topper of JEE Mains, Aryan Gupta, clears exam; ranked 3,422

Jammu & Kashmir topper of JEE Mains, 18-year-old Aryan Gupta, has cleared JEE advanced as well, results of which were declared on Monday.

Of the 18,000 students who cleared the exam across the country, Gupta ranked 3,422. “I was keen on joining IIT Delhi to pursue computer sciences but now I will have to see what’s available to me,” he said.

“I have finally made it,” he added. In his Mains, Gupta scored 99.77 percentile.

Speaking to HT, Gupta attributed his achievement to classroom coaching at a private institution coupled with consistent hard work.

His father, Anil Gupta, is an engineer and mother, Ruchi Gupta, is a homemaker, he said. “I have an elder sister who is pursuing MBA from Jammu University. They all contributed to my success. Classroom coaching for two years, mock tests and an experienced faculty were a big help to me,” said an elated Gupta.

The teenager studied five to six hours a day while preparing for JEE Mains. “One has to remain focused and work hard consistently. Mock tests were of immense help to me,” he said.

“There is no alternative to hard work. Since JEE syllabus is vast, staying focused, right books, study material and mock tests play a key role,” he added.