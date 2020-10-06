JEE Advanced 2020: JoSAA counselling to begin today at josaa.nic.in, check details

JEE Advanced 2020: The online registration process for the Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will begin on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

Candidates who have qualified the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA Counselling online at josaa.nic.in.

JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced some major changes in the admission process this year.

As per the official statement issued by JoSAA, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted earlier. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately.

Moreover, this year, JoSAA has decided to do away with the physical reporting, due to the covid-19 pandemic. Candidates will have to confirm their admission by submitting the required documents online.

Candidates can check the list of courses IITs will offer for admission for the 2020-21 academic year at the time of online filling-in of choices.

To accept allotted seats (and continue to be a part of JoSAA-2020 till the final round of seat allocation), candidates must upload all required documents and pay seat acceptance fee.

“Candidate whose seat has been confirmed by JoSAA can Withdraw from the seat allocation process starting from the 2nd round and up to the 5th round of seat allocation before the last round of seat allocation (i.e., no Withdrawal will be allowed after 6th November 2020),” reads the official notice.