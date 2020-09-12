JEE Advanced 2020: Last 3 weeks preparation strategy, expert tips and tricks to crack exam

With JEE Advanced Exam 2020, scheduled, just three weeks away on 27th September 2020, aspirants are already on their toes, preparing to clear the final hurdle in their path to secure the most prestigious seat in the IIT’s. Even though it is one of the toughest entrance exams to clear, proper preparation strategies, rigorous practice will help students clear the exams with ease. As the stress levels and pressure will be on the higher side among the students, yet their focus should be to effectively utilize the remaining one-week properly. The students should prepare with a full proof time table devoting equal time slots for each subject along with at least 10 tests with quick Test Analysis and guidance from subject experts.

JEE Advanced paper has a mixture of various types of questions. There are questions of multiple choice type with either single correct answer or multiple correct answers. There could be comprehensions followed by two or more objective type questions with single or multiple correct answers. The matrix match type questions may involve matching two columns or even three columns. The Integer type questions involve a subjective type question with the answer an integer or could be asked correct to two decimal places. Students are advised to be careful as the paper has negative marking. The preparation strategy should be built with effective time management and subject-wise planning.

Here are some vital tips that will help you to prepare for JEE Advanced in the last 3 weeks.

Study Schedule: With just a week left, the students must follow the time table strictly. Getting success in JEE Advanced is not that easy but do remember with hard work and commitment you can achieve anything in life.

Mock tests: Play an important role in making you familiar with the pattern of paper as well as checks your strong and weaker areas. To analyze your preparation and build the right examination temperament, students are advised to take mock tests. It is advisable to do Test Analysis after every Mock Test for improvement. Take at least two to three mocks Tests per week in the last One month on actual timings of JEE Advanced. You may refer to previous year papers or Test Series from reputed sources like MyPAT.

Time Management: Always remembers all students have 24 hours a day. Most of the students have queries about how many hours of studies can change the outcome? As per the experts, at least 5-6 hours of serious study in a day is vital to crack JEE Advanced.

Speed and Accuracy: There would be limited time given to the students to complete the exam. You have to maintain a constant speed but don’t forget accuracy will help you gain more marks. There is negative marking in the exam. The accuracy will come with practicing the questions in limited time.

Health: Don’t forget to take care of your physical and mental well being. In the end, good health is very important for any exam. Take a good sleep for about 6 hours a day. This should be done a month before the exam. Keep your immunity strong as this will protect you from falling ill before the exam.

The pattern for the exam remains constant, however, no question has ever been repeated in JEE Advanced exam. As the question paper for the JEE Advanced exam will be divided into three sections Physics, Chemistry, and Mathematics.

The major focus should be given to the following topics:

Mathematics: Quadratic Equations & Expressions, Complex Numbers, Probability, Vectors & 3D Geometry, Matrices in Algebra; Circle, Parabola, Hyperbola in Coordinate Geometry; Functions, Limits, Continuity and Differentiability, Application of Derivatives, Definite Integral in Calculus.

Physics: Mechanics, Fluids, Heat & Thermodynamics, Waves and Sound, Capacitors & Electrostatics, Magnetics, Electromagnetic Induction, Optics, and Modern Physics.

Chemistry: Qualitative Analysis, Coordination Chemistry & Chemical Bonding in Inorganic Chemistry, Electrochemistry, Thermodynamics, Chemical Equilibrium in Physical Chemistry and Organic Chemistry Complete as a topic.

Strategy for attempting various pattern of questions:

Multiple Choice Questions with Single Choice Correct: The best way to attempt these questions is to run through the Question- Option – Question way. Scanning the question again after the options in mind helps to strategize the approach to solve the question. Sometimes the options themselves guide the correct strategy or even the correct answer.

Multiple Choice Questions with Multiple Choice Correct: Each question has to be solved and mapped with all options. It may also happen that the options are the same values written in a different form. Statistically, these are the questions with the least percentage of correct responses.

Comprehension Based: Even if you know the concept mentioned in Comprehension, you should still read it thoroughly, there are chances of redefining a concept or providing hypothetical assumptions. In that case your correct approach might lead to an incorrect answer.

Matrix Match Type (One to One Matching): If the question is of One to One matching, then your approach should be finding the odd one out(if any). This will help you quickly reach the correct mapping.

Matrix Match Type (One to Many Matching): This type of Matrix Match would be the most challenging and time taking. The suggested way would be to attempt this problem if you are confident on the concepts of all 4 rows, or else keep this question at bay for last.

Numerical Based Answer Type: Generally these questions are the subjective questions converted to objective, and hence would be time taking. The correct way would be to treat them as subjective and solve them only if you have a command on the topic or if you have attempted all other questions of the paper. These questions also have a low scoring statistical record. Last year answers correct to two decimal places were also asked. So, students are advised to write answers correct to decimal places as asked.

Reason Assertion Type: These days these types of questions are not at all asked, but in case there are few questions of this category, be very careful if both the statements are correct. Because then it’s very tricky to decide between the options A and B. or else you can mark the correct response easily.

(The author Ramesh Batlish is an expert in FIITJEE, Noida. Views expressed are personal)