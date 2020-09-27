JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE Updates: Exam begins, 1.6 lakh students likely to appear

JEE Advanced 2020 LIVE: The Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE- Advanced 2020) is being conducted across the country today in two slots. Over 1.6 lakh students are likely to appear for the entrance exam this year. The first slot exam started at 9 am and will end at 12 noon while the second slot exam will be held from 2:30 pm to 5:30 pm. JEE-Advanced 2020 will be held across 222 cities and over 1,000 exam centres this year. In order to avoid overcrowding at the centre and to ensure the implementation of other safety norms, candidates have been given staggered reporting time. This year, only 64% of the students eligible to appear for the JEE- Advanced are registered for the examination in 2020.

09:25 am IST JEE Advanced 2020: No biometric verification this year, thermal scanning a must at entrance gate In view of the Coronavirus pandemic, the exam authorities have done away with biometric verification of candidates. Students will undergo thermal scanning at the entrance. If the body temperature is above normal (37.5 °C/99.4 F) or if the candidate displays any Covid-19 symptom, he or she will be seated in an isolation room to take the paper.



