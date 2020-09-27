JEE Advanced 2020 Paper 1 Analysis: What students across country said after exam

Joint Entrance Examination- Advanced 2020 Paper 1 was concluded at 12 pm on September 27. Paper 2 exam will begin at 2.30 pm. This year around 1.6 lakh candidates are registered for the JEE Advanced. The examination was conducted amid strict protocols with full precautionary measures being taken in view of the coronavirus pandemic in the country. JEE Advanced is organised by the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi (IIT-D) which is being held across 222 cities and over 1,000 examination centres.

Here’s what candidates across India said about the paper after the exam:

PATNA

Students find Physics tough, Paper lengthy

Majority of aspirants who took JEE Advanced exam in the first sitting on Sunday shared that Physics questions were difficult while mathematics questions were of moderate difficulty level.

Students shared that exam centres strictly followed Covid-19 norms including thermal screening, social distancing and alternate seating arrangements.

Rahul Kumar, a student of Super 30, who took exam at Bypass-based exam centre in Patna, said, “Overall exam was good. I found Physics section difficult among all. Mathematics was average except few tough questions. I found chemistry the easiest.”

He said, “Exam centre was following Covid-19 norms. At entrance, fresh mask was given after thermal screening. Alternate seating arrangement was made inside exam hall.”

Punit Kumar, who took exam at Kankarbagh-based exam centre said, “Paper was lengthy. Physics was tough because of lengthy calculations. Six additional questions were added in maths which consumed extra time. I ran out of time in last. Chemistry section was easy as few questions matched with NCERT.”

Kumar also shared that exam centre was following all safety protocols.

Another aspirant Astha, who took exam in Madhubani, said, “Questions were difficult than expectation. Paper was time-taking as Physics numerical required long calculations. Few questions in mathematics were tricky. Chemistry was moderate. Tricky questions from Inorganic chemistry troubled me a bit.”

(input by Megha in Patna)

JAIPUR

One JEE Advanced 2020 aspirant named Mayank Singh (18) from Jhalawar in Rajasthan said that the JEE Advanced morning session paper was moderate with easier questions in chemistry and relatively tougher questions of physics and maths.

“Physics section was more based on numericals while chemistry questions had more questions on organic chemistry”, he said.

Another aspirant from morning session named Prabhat Bagdi (18) from Satna (MP) said that all three parts of Physics, chemistry and maths were easy for him.

“Questions were more related to electrostatics, magnetism and modern Physics”, he said.

Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL) Analysis:

Physics Feedback

Paper was little difficult and almost all questions from within the syllabus, though a little calculative.

Chemistry Feedback

Paper was easy to moderate and questions asked were within syllabus. Physical chemistry had little higher percentage of questions as compared to Organic & Inorganic chemistry. The questions were based on NCERT text books.

Maths Feedback

Paper was little calculative and lengthy. Algebra and calculus portion was higher, similar to last year.

Over all paper was little difficult as compared to last year.

Paper pattern

Total Question in PCM -54

No of question in each subject-18

Single choice question-6

Multiple correct answer- 6

Numerical/ integer -6

The analysis has been done by Ajay Kumar Sharma, National Academic Director (Engineering), Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL). HT does not take responsibility for any decision taken on basis of this analysis)

DHANBAD

Rohit Kumar, who appeared at Dhanbad district based Barwadda centre, said, “The first sitting of PCM (physics, chemistry & maths) were of moderate level. The physics paper was thougher than other sections, while mathematics questions were lengthy. Questions of chemistry paper were as usual.”

LUDHIANA

Majority of the aspirants appeared in the JEE Advanced in the paper 1 found the physics section difficult. The paper comprises 54 questions, 18 in each subject.

A candidate Anurag Gupta, who scored 99.96 percentile in JEE (Main) said, “I found the physics portion difficult as it took me plenty of time to answer all questions. The portion contains questions which were a little calculative. The chemistry section was balanced and the mathematics portion was a little lengthy.”

“In view of the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, IIT Delhi has taken extra precautions to ensure the safety of students,” said, Mukul Anand, a resident of Subhash Nagar who appeared in the entrance exam at TCS ION digital zone here today. He said, “Of the three sections, I found the physics section tricky and mathematics calculative, lengthy and time-consuming. The chemistry section was easy and the physical chemistry had a little higher percentage of questions as compared to Organic and Inorganic chemistry.”