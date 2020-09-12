JEE Advanced 2020 registration begins at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to apply

Sections
JEE Advanced 2020: The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 began on Saturday, September 12 at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 17:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The online registration process for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 began on Saturday, September 12. Eligible candidates can register online at jeeadv.ac.in. The deadline to register is September 17 while the last date to pay fee is September 18.

Direct link to apply for JEE Advanced 2020

IIT- Delhi will conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27 for which the admit card will be released on September 21. JEE Advanced results will be declared on October 05, 2020.

How to apply:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

Click on the link that reads ‘Online registration portal’ for JEE Advanced 2020



A login page will appear

Register yourself by providing the required information and generate your ID and password

Login using the ID and password and fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Download the filled application form on your computer for future reference.

