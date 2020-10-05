JEE Advanced 2020 Results: JoSAA counselling registration begins on October 6

JEE Advanced 2020 Results: A week after over 1.5 lakh students appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Adv) exam across the country, results will be announced today by the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT-D). Results will be made available on jeeadv.ac.in on Monday morning. Registrations to the seat allocation process for IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other Government Funded Technology Institutes (GFTIs) will begin on October 6.

Through a statement released in their official website, the Join Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) announced few changes to the admission process this year. Instead of seven seat allotment rounds, JoSAA this year will be conducting six admission rounds with the aim to completing the admissions process before Diwali holidays this year.

“JoSAA suggested to limit admissions to only six rounds this year in order to ensure that the admissions process is over before Diwali, and that the new academic session starts immediately after,” said Prof Siddhartha Pandey, chairman JEE Adv 2020, IIT Delhi.

Another change introduced to the admissions process this year is the change to admission confirmation process. Unlike last year when students had to physically report at the allotted institute to confirm their seats, this year this process will be held online.

HT has previously reported that only 64% eligible students had registered for the Joint Entrance Examination-Advanced (JEE-Advanced) this year. Of the 2.5 lakh students who cleared JEE-Mains in September, only 1.60 lakh students finished the registration process by Friday evening and officials announced that 96% of the registered candidates appeared for the exam on September 27.