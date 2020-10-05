Sections
JEE Advanced 2020 results out, Pune's Chirag Falor bags AIR 1

JEE Advanced 2020 results out, Pune’s Chirag Falor bags AIR 1

Chirag Falor obtained 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal obtained 315 marks out of 396, IIT Delhi, which organised the exam this year, said in a statement

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 12:44 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Smriti Sinha, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A total of 150,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020. Of these, 43,204 candidates cleared the exam, according to IIT Delhi which organised the test this year (PTI file photo)

Chirag Falor from Pune secured the first rank in the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced, results of which were declared on Monday. Kanishka Mittal from the Indian Institute of Techonology (IIT) Roorkee Zone, placed 17 overall, was the topper among women.

A total of 150,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE Advanced 2020 which is for entrance to IITs. Of these, 43,204 candidates cleared the exam, according to IIT Delhi which organised the test this year.

Of the total qualified candidates, only 6,707 are females.

Chirag Falor obtained 352 out of 396 marks. Kanishka Mittal obtained 315 marks out of 396, IIT Delhi said in a statement.



Also read: J&K topper of JEE Mains, Aryan Gupta, clears JEE Advanced exam; ranked 3,422

Of the 43,204 candidates who cleared the test, 17, 823 were in the general category while 9, 195 belonged to the Other Backward Classes (OBC). As many as 7,852 students from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) while 2,811 from Scheduled Tribes (STs) also cleared the exam.

A total of 5,087 students were from the Economically Weaker Sections (EWS).

In the Persons With Disabilities (PwD) category, 205 general category candidates, 154 OBC candidates, 53 EWS, 17 SC and 7 ST candidates got through.

Among other categories, 133 Overseas Citizens of India (OCI), 16 Persons of Indian Origin (PIO) and four foreign nationals made it to the IITs, according to the details shared by IIT Delhi.

Region-wise, IIT Madras zone had 140 candidates in the top 500 followed by IIT Delhi (110) and IIT Bombay (104).

