JEE Advanced 2021 date, eligibility criteria for IIT admissions to be announced today: Education minister

JEE Advanced 2021: Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will on Thursday announce the eligibility criteria for admission into the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) and the date for Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2021h, on his social media platforms.

“My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in IITs and the date of JEE Advanced on January 7 at 6 pm. Stay tuned!” the minister wrote on Twitter.

Earlier the minister had announced that Joint Entrance Exam (Main) will be conducted in four sessions in February, March, April and May starting from February 23 to 26, 2021.The next sessions of the exam will be held between March 15-18, April 27-30 and May 24-28.

Last month, the Union education minister had announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15.