JEE Advanced 2021: Education minister to announce exam date on Jan 7

JEE Advanced 2021: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal will on Thursday, January 7, 2021, announce the date for JEE Advanced 2021 and the eligibility criteria for admission via a webinar at 6pm.

Pokhriyal on his official twitter handle writes, “My dear students, I will announce the eligibility criteria for admission in #IITs & the date of #JEE Advanced on 7th Jan at 6 PM. Stay tuned!”

Earlier, Union Education Minister announced that the CBSE class 10th and 12th board exams 2021 will be conducted from May 4 to June 10 and the results will be declared by July 15.