JEE Advanced 2021 for IIT admission to be held on July 3

The JEE-Advanced test for admission to Indian Institutes of Technology will be conducted on July 3, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ announced on Thursday.

Updated: Jan 07, 2021, 18:49 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini, New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2021 to be held on July 3 (PTI)

The relaxation in the eligibility criterion pertaining to class 12 marks will be offered this year too, he said. “JEE-Advanced will be conducted by IIT Kharagpur on July 3. The relaxation in admission requirement of 75 per cent marks in class 12 which was announced last year in view of COVID-19 pandemic will be offered this year as well,” Nishank said.

For admissions to IITs, apart from qualifying the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, the candidates are required to secure either minimum 75 per cent marks in class 12 board exams or rank among the top 20 percentile in their qualifying examinations.

While JEE-Mains is conducted for admission to engineering colleges across the country, it is considered as a qualifying test for JEE-Advanced.

