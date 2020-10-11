Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Result declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores

JEE Advanced AAT 2020 Result declared at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to check scores

AAT Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) on Sunday declared the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 11, 2020 11:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

AAT Result 2020 declared at JEE Advanced candidates portal

AAT Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) on Sunday declared the Architecture Aptitude Test (AAT 2020) on the official website of JEE Advanced at jeeadv.ac.in. The JEE Advanced AAT 2020 was conducted on October 8. Candidates who wish to take admission in B.Arch course offered by IIT BHU, Varanasi, IIT Roorkee and IIT Kharagpur had taken the AAT 2020 that was conducted in pen and paper mode. Seat allotment of the candidates who have qualified the exam will be done through JoSAA.

Direct Link to check AAT Result 2020

JEE Advanced AAT Results 2020: Steps to check

Visit the official website -- jeeadv.ac.in

On the official website, click on the link that reads, “AAT 2020 result is available on the Candidate Portal”

A login page will appear



key in your login credentials and submit

Your AAT result 2020 will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China has itself to blame for strong QUAD | Analysis
Oct 11, 2020 11:35 IST
‘Nobody can eye your land now’: PM Modi tells beneficiaries of SVAMITVA scheme
Oct 11, 2020 11:58 IST
CBI registers case in alleged gang rape of Dalit woman in Hathras
Oct 11, 2020 12:32 IST
Trump says Covid-19 ‘disappearing’ as he returns to campaign trail
Oct 11, 2020 12:11 IST

latest news

Anita Hassanandani on announcing pregnancy: We knew 2020’s the year
Oct 11, 2020 12:46 IST
BCCI announces squads for Women’s T20 Challenge
Oct 11, 2020 12:40 IST
Baby monkey cannot get enough of its hooman. Seen this sweet clip yet?
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
Mexico asks pope for loan of ancient books held in Vatican library
Oct 11, 2020 12:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.