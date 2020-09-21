Sections
JEE Advanced admit card 2020 released at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s direct link to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2020: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 11:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced admit card 2020. (HT file)

JEE Advanced admit card 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi on Monday released the admit card for the Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 exam on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The institute will conduct the JEE Advanced 2020 examination on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state. The results of JEE Advanced 2020 will be declared on October 5, 2020, and the seat allocation process is tentatively scheduled to begin from October 6, 2020.

Direct link to download JEE Advanced admit card 2020.



How to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:



1. Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in



2. On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

3. A new page will appear on the display screen

4. Key in your credentials and login

5. The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

6. Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

