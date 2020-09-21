JEE Advanced admit card 2020 to be released today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards will be released on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10.00 am on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

“JEE (Advanced) Admit Card downloading schedule is from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 IST to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 IST,” reads the official notification.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.

How to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.