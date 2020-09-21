Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced admit card 2020 to be released today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

JEE Advanced admit card 2020 to be released today at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to download

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Sep 21, 2020 09:07 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced admit card 2020. (PTI file)

The Joint Entrance Examination (Advanced) 2020 admit cards will be released on Monday, September 21, 2020, at 10.00 am on its official website.

Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the JEE (Advanced) 2020 will be able to download their admit card online at jeeadv.ac.in.

“JEE (Advanced) Admit Card downloading schedule is from Monday, September 21, 2020, 10:00 IST to Sunday, September 27, 2020, 09:00 IST,” reads the official notification.

The JEE Advanced 2020 examination is scheduled to be conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the state.



How to download JEE Advanced Admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE Advanced 2020 admit card”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced 2020 admit card will be displayed on the screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Parliament monsoon session: What to expect today
Sep 21, 2020 09:05 IST
10 killed as building collapses in Maharashtra’s Bhiwandi
Sep 21, 2020 09:31 IST
India, China to hold sixth round of military talks today; IAF Rafales flying in Ladakh
Sep 21, 2020 09:02 IST
Final analysis of second round of national Covid-19 sero survey underway: ICMR
Sep 21, 2020 09:17 IST

latest news

Three-storey building under construction collapses in central Delhi, one injured
Sep 21, 2020 09:30 IST
MP assembly to hold one-day session, several MLAs to take part via video conference
Sep 21, 2020 09:26 IST
In a made-for-TV IPL, creating match-day atmosphere proves tricky business
Sep 21, 2020 09:30 IST
Bahrain says it broke up militant attack plot by Iran in early 2020
Sep 21, 2020 09:24 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.