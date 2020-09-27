JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers uploaded at jeeadv.ac.in, direct links here

Sections
JEE Advanced Question Papers 2020: Indian Institute of Technology - Delhi (IIT-D) has uploaded the question papers for JEE Advanced 2020 that was conducted today, on September 27. Direct links here.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 22:46 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

According to an official statement released by IIT- Delhi the exam conducting institute, a total of 96% of the total registered candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced 2020 on September 27.

Direct Links of JEE Advanced 2020 Question Papers:

Paper 1 Physics

Paper 1 Chemistry

Paper 1 Maths

Paper 2 Physics

Paper 2 Chemistry

Paper 2 Maths

The official answer key for the exam will be released on September 29 on the official website. Once the answer key is released, candidates will be able to match their responses with the correct option ID and challenge the wrong answer key, if any, by September 30. The JEE Advanced Result 2020 along with the final answer key will be released on October 5.

