JEE Advanced result 2020: Bihar’s Vaibhav Raj bags AIR 3, dreams of owning a startup

JEE Advanced result 2020: Vaibhav Raj (17) of Begusarai, Bihar has got All India Rank 3 in JEE Advanced 2020, results of which were declared on Monday.

Talking about his preparations for JEE Advanced 2020, he said that the preparation for the exam was very good and that is why I was sure about my success. I came to Kota in 2018 with the dream of entering the IITs and took admission in Allen. I stayed here with my mother, who supported me. I have previously won a gold medal at IJSO. I passed class 10 with 98% marks and class 12 with 99 percent marks. I am also an NTSE scholar and had got AIR 45 in JEE Main. Apart from this, I have also been selected for Camp in Physics, Chemistry, Math and Astronomy Olympiad.In KVPY fellowship awards, I got AIR 21 in class 10 and AIR 7 in Class 12.

Follow JEE Advanced result 2020 live updates

On being asked about his success mantra, Vaibhav said, “Before coming to Kota, I used to get scared of chemistry but now it’s my favourite subject. I had prepared for JEE following a strategy. I made a list of all the chapters, took out the important topics, then studied them following a schedule”.

Also Read: JEE advanced results 2020 declared at jeeadv.ac.in

Vaibhav’s father, Sunil Kumar Roy is a Senior Scientific Officer in the Directorate General of Quality Assurance, in the Ministry of Defense. Mother Sudha Roy is a homemaker and elder brother Vishal Raj is studying at IIT Kharagpur. After coming to Kota, I experienced many changes in myself, which proved to be good for me. Most importantly, my confidence grew.

Also Read: JEE advanced result 2020 announced at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check

Dreams of owning a startup

The best advantage of the lockdown was that I got a chance to revise the syllabus once again. The second-stage lockdown and postponement of the examination caused a slight worry, but Allen’s faculties kept motivating. I once again revised each topic during the lockdown. I dream of owning a startup after doing B-Tech in CS branch from IIT Mumbai.