JEE Advanced result 2020: Meet India topper from Pune Chirag Falor, know his success mantra and future plans

JEE Advanced result 2020: Despite bagging first position in JEE-Advanced exam, Pune based Chirag Falor said that he will continue with Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), USA and does not intend to take admissions at the prestigious IIT.

The 18-year-old Chirag topped the Joint Entrance Examination Advanced (JEE-Adv) this year by scoring 352 out of 396, the result for which was announced on Monday.

Chirag, who is from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IITB) zone, has already got admission at MIT, USA.

A resident of Wadgaon Sheri in Pune, Chirag said that he will continue with his studies at MIT rather than taking admission in the IIT. Chirag currently attends online classes at MIT between 5:30 pm to 2 am IST as he could not go to US due to Covid.

Explaining the painstaking efforts he undertook towards achieving success, Falor said, “I started my preparation in Std IX and completed the studies of XI and XII and by the end of XI standard I completed my advanced studies. I gave mock tests everyday for the entire XII for JEE advanced which boosted my confidence for the exam and achieving success.”

His parents are native of Rajasthan and he came to Pune when he was in Grade II and completed Xth from Saint Arnold’s School in Kalyaninagar. For 11th and 12th Standard studies, he enrolled himself at Pragati School, New Delhi. His father works as a Software Development Manager, while his mother is a house wife who takes home tuitions.

For JEE preparations, Chirag attended private coaching classes. “Aakashians aced JEE advanced! Kudos to your honest efforts and dedication! Celebrating dedication and hard work. Now get close to your engineering dream with Aakash Repeater course for JEE 2021.” Tweeted his coaching class academy.

On getting in MIT, the Pune lad said it was “super tough than IIT”.

“Less than 5 students get selected for MIT from India while it is around 50 students for IIT. I aspire to become either an astrophysicist or an astronaut and plan to take up Physics as a subject from second year at the MIT ,” he said.

His father Pawan Kumar Falor who works as a Software Development Manager with a prominent software company said “Chirag has been passionate about planents and skygazing since his childhood since Std V. We supported his interests and his dreams. He was always interested in research and he worked very hard towards achieving his goals. He had applied for MIT and got selected. He will continue with MIT and work towards his ambitions in the field of space sciences. He does things from heart and concentrates on the tasks he undertakes and does not have a double mind. JEE was a challenge but he studies very hard and got the merit ranking. We are proud of his achievement and want people to get benefit of his research and knowledge in the future.”