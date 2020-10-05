JEE Advanced Result 2020: Sonepat boy Harshvardhan secures AIR-9

Following his brother Mannan Agarwal’s footsteps Harshvardhan Agarwal, a resident of Haryana’s Sonepat secured AIR 9 in the JEE advanced 2020 exam, the results of which were declared on Monday. 19-year-old Harshvardhan, a student of Janki Das Kapur Public School, Sonepat is all set to join his brother Mannan at IIT-Bombay, who got rank 14 in the JEE advanced exam last year and was among the top 200 in the JEE mains. The Sonepat boy got 100 percentile in the JEE mains exam in September and was among 24 students in the country to make it to the 100-club.

His father Mahavir Prasad, got retired from the post of Deputy general manager in the BSNL and mother Seema Agarwal is an assistant professor at Hindu College in Sonepat.

Talking to HT over phone, Mahavir Prasad, father of Harshvardhan, said his son has been taking coaching from FIIT-JEE’s Punjabi Bangh coaching centre at Delhi for the last three years.

“I am feeling overwhelmed because my younger son Harshvardhan performed better than his older brother Mannan. He does not have a mobile phone and he had been using my phone to check some doubts on the internet or to call his teachers and friends. He used to go Delhi on weekends from Sonepat for coaching classes,” he added.



He said Harshvardhan was a very meritorious student since his childhood. He had qualified for OCSC which is a Physics Olympiad and also the Indian National Physics Olympiad in the year 2020. He was the Silver Medalist in International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2019 held in Tel Aviv, Israel and participated in the Asian Physics Olympiad.

Harshvardhan, a KVPY scholar 2019-20 thanked his teachers and his elder brother for their support throughout his journey.

“I had achieved this fate because of hard work and full support from my family, teachers and friends. I remained away from social media. My aim is to pursue engineering in computer science from IIT-Bombay. I was clear from my childhood that I want to become an engineer. My hobbies are playing videogames, chess and reading books,” he added.

The Haryana topper’s mother, Seema Agarwal, said her sons have proved that they are the best and Harshvardhan followed the footsteps of his elder brother Mannan.

“I am glad he got the right kind of support from his teachers at the right time and did what his brother had done earlier”, she added.