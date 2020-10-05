Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced Result 2020: Sonepat boy Harshvardhan secures AIR-9

JEE Advanced Result 2020: Sonepat boy Harshvardhan secures AIR-9

Harshvardhan, a student of Janki Das Kapur Public School, Sonepat is all set to join his brother Mannan at IIT-Bombay, who got rank 14 in the JEE advanced exam last year and was among the top 200 in the JEE mains.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 14:20 IST

By Sunil Rahar, Hindustan Times Rohtak

Harshvardhan Agarwal

Following his brother Mannan Agarwal’s footsteps Harshvardhan Agarwal, a resident of Haryana’s Sonepat secured AIR 9 in the JEE advanced 2020 exam, the results of which were declared on Monday. 19-year-old Harshvardhan, a student of Janki Das Kapur Public School, Sonepat is all set to join his brother Mannan at IIT-Bombay, who got rank 14 in the JEE advanced exam last year and was among the top 200 in the JEE mains. The Sonepat boy got 100 percentile in the JEE mains exam in September and was among 24 students in the country to make it to the 100-club.

His father Mahavir Prasad, got retired from the post of Deputy general manager in the BSNL and mother Seema Agarwal is an assistant professor at Hindu College in Sonepat.

Talking to HT over phone, Mahavir Prasad, father of Harshvardhan, said his son has been taking coaching from FIIT-JEE’s Punjabi Bangh coaching centre at Delhi for the last three years.

“I am feeling overwhelmed because my younger son Harshvardhan performed better than his older brother Mannan. He does not have a mobile phone and he had been using my phone to check some doubts on the internet or to call his teachers and friends. He used to go Delhi on weekends from Sonepat for coaching classes,” he added.



He said Harshvardhan was a very meritorious student since his childhood. He had qualified for OCSC which is a Physics Olympiad and also the Indian National Physics Olympiad in the year 2020. He was the Silver Medalist in International Physics Olympiad (IPhO) 2019 held in Tel Aviv, Israel and participated in the Asian Physics Olympiad.

Harshvardhan, a KVPY scholar 2019-20 thanked his teachers and his elder brother for their support throughout his journey.

“I had achieved this fate because of hard work and full support from my family, teachers and friends. I remained away from social media. My aim is to pursue engineering in computer science from IIT-Bombay. I was clear from my childhood that I want to become an engineer. My hobbies are playing videogames, chess and reading books,” he added.

The Haryana topper’s mother, Seema Agarwal, said her sons have proved that they are the best and Harshvardhan followed the footsteps of his elder brother Mannan.

“I am glad he got the right kind of support from his teachers at the right time and did what his brother had done earlier”, she added.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

PM Imran Khan heads into his biggest challenge. Military is also target
Oct 05, 2020 14:22 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
2 CRPF men killed, 3 injured in terrorist attack in south Kashmir’s Pampore
Oct 05, 2020 14:12 IST
Rafale’s induction gives us edge to strike first: IAF chief RKS Bhadauria
Oct 05, 2020 13:29 IST

latest news

Emotional Evra slams Manchester United after Spurs defeat
Oct 05, 2020 14:22 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2020: Sonepat boy Harshvardhan secures AIR-9
Oct 05, 2020 14:20 IST
Anushka Shetty, Vijay Deverakonda may to join hands for a new Telugu film
Oct 05, 2020 14:22 IST
China can’t get the better of India in any conflict, we’re fully capable: IAF chief
Oct 05, 2020 14:17 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.