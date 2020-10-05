JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared shortly; know about major changes in JoSAA counselling

Sections
JEE Advanced 2020 Results: Over 1.5 lakh candidates who have appeared for the IIT- entrance exam will get their JEE Advanced results today. JoSAA counselling will begin on October 6. Know some major changes announced this year.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 09:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced 2020 Result to be declared shortly (Hindustan Times)

The JEE Advanced 2020 Results will be declared shortly on its official website at jeeadv.ac.in. IIT- Delhi is expected to announce the JEE Advanced Results at 10 am on October 5. Over 1.5 lakh candidates who have appeared for the IIT- entrance exam will get their results today. Candidates will have to login using their roll number and password to download their JEE Advanced 2020 scorecard.

Candidates who clear the JEE Advanced will have to register for JoSAA Counselling, the registrations of which will begin on October 6.The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) has recently announced some major changes in the admission process this year. JoSAA conducts admissions to IITs, National Institutes of Technology (NITs), Indian Institutes of Information Technology (IIITs) and other government-funded technology institutes (GFTIs).

According to an official statement released by JoSAA, there will be only six rounds of seat allotment conducted in 2020 as opposed to seven rounds conducted in the past three years. This has been done to ensure that the admission process is over before Diwali and the new academic session starts immediately.

Moreover, this year, JoSAA has decided to do away with the physical reporting, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Candidates will have to confirm their admission by submitting the required documents online.

