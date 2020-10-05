Sections
E-Paper
Home / Education / JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared today, all you need to know

JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared today, all you need to know

JEE Advanced Result 2020 will be declared today. Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in. Here’s everything you need to know.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 00:59 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nandini, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Advanced Result 2020: All you need to know (PTI)

JEE Advanced Result 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Delhi will on Monday declare the JEE (Advanced) 2020 result on its official website. Candidates who have taken the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can check their results online on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. Candidates will have to login using their login credentials to check their scores.

This year, nearly 9 lakh candidates had registered for JEE Mains out of whom only 6.35 lakh appeared for the engineering entrance exam that was conducted between September 1 and 6. According to the statistics provided by the ministry of education, the attendance figure dipped from 94.32% in the January session exam to 74% in the April- September session exam. The April session exam was postponed twice due to Coronavirus pandemic.

Based on the JEE Mains Results 2020, 2.45 lakh candidates were eligible to appear for the JEE Advanced 2020 exam. However, only 1.6 lakh candidates registered for the examination which is an entry gate to IITs.

JEE Advanced 2020 was conducted amid strict protocols, following precautionary measures to protect the candidates from getting infected.



JEE Advanced 2020 marksheet will contain the aggregate marks obtained by a candidate. The aggregate marks obtained by a candidate in JEE (Advanced) is the sum of the marks scored by him in Physics, Chemistry and Mathematics.

The rank lists are prepared on the basis of aggregate marks.

Only candidates who appear in both Paper 1 and Paper 2 will be considered for ranking.

Only candidates who score the minimum prescribed marks in each subject and in aggregate will be included in the rank list. The minimum prescribed marks varies with the category.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

BJP district leader shot dead in Bengal, Guv Jagdeep Dhankhar summons home secretary
Oct 05, 2020 02:24 IST
‘Donald Trump can be discharged as early as Monday,’ says his medical team
Oct 04, 2020 21:53 IST
KXIP vs CSK Highlights: Watson, du Plessis hand 10-wicket win to CSK
Oct 04, 2020 23:39 IST
Those who supported Kangana Ranaut are now silent, says Sanjay Raut
Oct 04, 2020 23:13 IST

latest news

New farm laws attack on federal structure: Sidhu
Oct 05, 2020 01:33 IST
JEE Advanced Result 2020 to be declared today, all you need to know
Oct 05, 2020 00:59 IST
Rahul Gandhi vows to scrap contentious farm laws once Congress returns to power at Centre
Oct 05, 2020 00:58 IST
Minor girls most vulnerable to abduction in Ludhiana
Oct 05, 2020 00:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.