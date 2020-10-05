JEE Advanced Result 2020: Unlike many others 25th AIR holder Aditya moved to Gwalior instead of Kota

Aditya Jain (with family in pics) got the 24th All India rank in JEE advanced 2020, result of which was announced on Monday. (HT Photo)

A businessman’s son Aditya Jain chose Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh close to his home town Jhansi in Uttar Pradesh instead of Kota in Rajasthan, a usual destination of IIT aspirants these days, to minimise his expenses on studies due to financial constraints and he got the 24th All India rank in JEE advanced 2020, result of which was announced on Monday.

While Jain happens to be the topper in Kanpur zone too among male candidates the female candidate who topped the examination in Kanpur zone Shreeya Moghe also belongs to Madhya Pradesh.

Jain’s father Sudhir Jain runs a small battery repairing shop in Jhansi and mother Ragini Jain is a school teacher over there. Aditya shifted to Gwalior two years ago for the preparations of IIT JEE.

“My parents wanted to see me as an engineer. I was good at studies so they wanted me to shift to Kota or Delhi but I joined a coaching institute in Gwalior after clearing a talent hunt exam. I lived with my friends from Jhansi in a rented accommodation. I am happy that my decision to shift Gwalior proved right for me,” said Aditya.

“When I came here, teachers at the coaching institute asked me if I knew about certain examinations including Olympiads but I was clueless about it. My teachers helped me in my studies and also got me to take part in Olympiads based on Physics and Chemistry, both held in Bhopal. I reached up to second stage in both the competitions. However, my main focus was IIT- JEE (joint entrance examination),” he added.

“I used to study for 6-7 hours daily. I used to seek help of teachers in clearing any doubt I had in my mind concerning physics and mathematics. I had too many questions and queries but my teachers never said ‘no’ in addressing the same and helping me,” said Aditya.

Aditya’s teacher Tejinder Singh Solanki from Gwalior said, “The boy belongs to a very humble background. His parents were in dilemma while sending him to Gwalior instead of Kota or Delhi. They faced financial constraints too. When Aditya got admission in our coaching institute through a talent hunt examination, we convinced his parents that they should not be worried about their son’s studies in Gwalior. The boy himself was much serious about studies and goal. Hence, we were sure that he would achieve success with flying colours.”

“He is really an intelligent boy because he used to grasp everything very quickly. The best thing about him was to have zeal and eagerness to learn. He never felt shy in asking basic questions on any topic,” he added.

“We were expecting a good rank of him but he was not dreaming big as he just wanted to get admission in any IIT,” said Solanki.

Aditya said, “I never dreamt big. I always focus on short term goals to achieve the big one. As for the past two years my goal was to get selected in IIT Jee Advanced. Today I have accomplished it. Now I am supposed to get admission in IIT Bombay to study computer science. During my engineering, I will decide what my next goal will be.”

Aditya loves to do sketching. “After studies, I used to sketch nature’s scenic beauty. It helped me a lot in relaxing myself and keeping myself stress-free.”

(With inputs from Mahesh Shivhare in Gwalior)