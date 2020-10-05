JEE Advanced results 2020: Anushka emerges Jharkhand topper, Dayal second topper

JEE Advanced results 2020: Dhanbad’s Anushka Kumari has emerged as Jharkhand topper with an All India Rank (AIR) of 177 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020, results of which were declared on Monday.

Daughter of a LIC officer, Anushka cracked the examination in her first attempt. She scored 265 out of 396 marks in the examination. Anushka passed the Class 12 board examination from Doon Public School (DPS), Dhanbad, with 96.4% marks, this year.

Fond of listening to music, Anushka devoted four to five hours every day for the examination. “Apart from school and coaching hours, I studied four to five hours daily for preparation of the examination,” she said.

She wants to pursue computer science from IIT Bombay. “I also want to crack civil services examination after engineering,” she said.

Anushka has no social media account till now. “I am not on any social media platform such as facebook, twitter or instagram. I recently downloaded whatsapp for online classes, as study materials were being sent on it. I used the phone and internet only for educational purpose,” said Anushka, who gives credit of her success to her parents and teachers.

Dayal Kumar clinched the second position in the state with 259 AIR. He did his plus-two from Delhi Public School (DPS), Ranchi, while staying in a rented house in the city. He scored 97.8% marks in the Class 12 board examination this year.

Hailing from Jamshedpur, Kumar left no stone unturned to fulfill his late father’s dream. His father Shashikant Pandey was a principal in DAV Baharagora, who died in a road accident in November 2017.

His educational journey was not easy. “We had some fixed deposits. Besides, my three elder sisters also helped me a lot on monetary front to continue the study,” Kumar said. His mother Veena Devi is a housewife.

Kumar wants to pursue computer science. “I might get admission in IIT Kharagpur and IIT Kanpur on the basis of the marks I have. But, I would like to pursue computer science from IIT Kanpur.”

On how much time he devoted to preparation of the JEE Advanced, Kumar said, “Apart from the compulsory hours such as school hours and coaching hours, I managed routine according to the time left. I decided my priorities for the subjects. However, I gave a little more time to mathematics.”

Around 3,500 candidates appeared for the JEE Advanced exam held on September 27 in 21 centres across five cities-Ranchi, Dhanbad, Bokaro, Jamshedpur and Hazaribag-of Jharkhand. Five students from Akanksha-40, a project run by state school education and literacy department, also cracked the JEE Advanced this year.