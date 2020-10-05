Sections
JEE advanced results 2020 declared at jeeadv.ac.in

JEE advanced results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can be check their results on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in. A total of 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE- Advanced, out of which 96% appeared in the examination on September 27.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 10:58 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE advanced results 2020. (HT file)

JEE advanced results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) on Monday declared the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on its official website.

Candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 exam can be check their results on the official website at jeeadv.ac.in.

Follow JEE advanced results 2020 live update

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates had registered for the JEE- Advanced, out of which 96% appeared in the examination on September 27, at various centres across the country. The examination was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

A total number of 1,50,838 candidates appeared in both papers 1 and 2 in JEE (Advanced) 2020 out of which 43,204 candidates have qualified.Chirag Falor of IIT Bombay zone obtained 352 marks out of 396 marks and emerged as the topper.



Following the JEE advanced results, the admission process to the 23 IITs will begin. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs.

Earlier, on September 29, IIT Delhi released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates were allowed to raise the objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations till October 1, 2020.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced results 2020.

How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

