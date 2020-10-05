JEE Advanced results 2020: Shubh Kumar, Aakriti emerge as Bihar toppers

Shubh Kumar emerged as the topper from Bihar in Guhawati Zone with an All India Rank (AIR) of 117 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020. (Handout)

JEE Advanced results 2020: Shubh Kumar emerged as the topper from Bihar in Guhawati Zone with an All India Rank (AIR) of 117 in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020, results of which were declared on Monday. He has scored 276 out of 396 marks.

Aakrity Pandey, hailing from Hajipur, topped in the zone with AIR 952 in female category.

Around 30,000 aspirants took the JEE Advanced exam on September 27 across 72 centres spread over 11 cities in the state.

Shubh Kumar, son JD-U leader and businessman Sushil Kumar Suman and homemaker Reena Kumari, has proved that one can’t hit success with a stroke of luck rather consistent hard-work is key to success.

He scored 98% in Class 12 exam and emerged as Bihar topper in JEE Main1, Main 2 with 99.99 percentile this year.

“My aim is to pursue engineering in Computer Science from IIT-Bombay or Delhi. I have a keen interest in science and technology since my childhood”, said 18-year-old Kumar.

Revealing his success mantra which helped him cracking JEE in first attempt, he shared, “I used to study around 12 hours a day. After coaching classes, I dedicated my time to self-study. My coaching faculties inspired me to work hard. I never possessed personal phone and remained off from social media to avoid distraction.”

About taking exam during Covid-19 crisis, he said, “Pandemic exerted mental pressure to some extent. Decision on holding exam was hanging in balance which made me more anxious.”

Kumar’s father Sushil lauded his son for bagging the first position in the zone despite suffering from dengue right before the exam. He said, “My son was detected dengue positive in mid-August. Battling with the disease, he managed to fetch top score which has made us proud. I feel he would have scored better if he remained healthy before exam.”

“My son is intelligent, focused and studious since his childhood and as a father I never had to pay extra attention on him. We will extend our full support to him in pursuing his future goal”, added an elated father