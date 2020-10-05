Sections
Home / Education / JEE Advanced results 2020: Sibasish Rout is Odisha topper

JEE Advanced results 2020: Sibasish Rout is Odisha topper

JEE Advanced results 2020: Rout, who had secured 97.6% marks in the CBSE Class-12 exams this year, wants to do computer science or mechanical from IIT Delhi. It was his first attempt at JEE.

Updated: Oct 05, 2020 16:47 IST

By Debabrata Mohanty, Hindustan Times Bhubaneswar

Seventeen-year-old Sibasish Rout of Bhubaneswar’s Sai International School emerged Odisha’s topper with an all India ranking of 73 in the JEE (Advanced). (Handout)

JEE Advanced results 2020: Seventeen-year-old Sibasish Rout of Bhubaneswar’s Sai International School emerged Odisha’s topper with an all India ranking of 73 in the JEE (Advanced), the results of which were declared on Monday.

The Bhubaneswar boy, who has secured 296 marks out of 360, said he did not have any social media accounts.

Rout, who had secured 97.6% marks in the CBSE Class-12 exams this year, wants to do computer science or mechanical from IIT Delhi. It was his first attempt at JEE.

“I used to do 4-5 hours of self-study apart from the time spent at coaching centre. Self-study is the key to success,” he said.

Son of an additional commissioner of income tax, Rout was confident of a good result.

