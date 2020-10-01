JEE advanced results 2020 to be declared on this date, here’s how to check

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE advanced results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will declare the results of Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on Monday, October 5, 2020, on its official website.

Once the results are announced, candidates who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

The JEE Advanced results 2020 date has been mentioned on its official website.

A total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced after qualifying the JEE-Main exams, of which 96% candidates appeared in the exam. The JEE Advanced 2020 examination was conducted on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the country. The examination was held in two slots – from 9 am to 12 noon and between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.

Following the JEE advanced results, the admission process to the 23 IITs will begin. The Joint Seat Allocation Authority (JoSAA) will conduct the admission to the IITs.

Earlier, on September 29, IIT Delhi released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates can raise their objections, if any, by providing appropriate representations online at jeeadv.ac.in on or before October 1, 2020, till 12:00 noon.

Direct link to check JEE Advanced 2020 answer key.

How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.