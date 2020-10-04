Sections
JEE advanced results 2020 to be declared tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here's how to check

JEE advanced results 2020 to be declared tomorrow at jeeadv.ac.in, here’s how to check

JEE advanced results 2020: After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

Updated: Oct 04, 2020 08:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE advanced results 2020. (HT file)

JEE advanced results 2020: The Indian Institute of Technology Delhi (IIT Delhi) will announce the results of the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Advanced 2020 on Monday, October 5, 2020, its official website.

After the results are declared, students who have appeared in the JEE Advanced 2020 examination will be able to check their results online at jeeadv.ac.in.

This year, a total of 1.6 lakh candidates have registered for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE)-Advanced, out of which 96% candidates appeared in the examination on September 27, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

Earlier, on September 29, IIT Delhi released the answer key for JEE Advanced 2020 examination on its official website. Candidates were allowed to raise the objections till October 1, 2020.



How to check JEE Advanced results 2020:

Visit the official website at jeeadv.ac.in

On the homepage, click on the JEE Advanced result 2020 link

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Advanced result will be displayed on the screen

Download the results and take its print out for future use.

