Sections
Home / Education / JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today

JEE and NEET: 5 things you need to know today

As the education ministry stands by its decision, politicians continue to oppose it, and students continue to download admit cards

Updated: Aug 28, 2020 10:44 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The National Testing Agency is preparing to hold the two examinations in a few days from now. (HT Photo)

* The Union education ministry stands by its decision to conduct tests. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank has reiterated that the government will hold the tests, and said the decisions has been taken holistically “keeping the careers of students in mind”. The ministry says a zero-year is not in the interest of students.

* The National Testing Agency (NTA) is preparing to hold the two examinations in a few days from now. Over 25 lakh students are to take the tests—the medical entrance exam NEET and the engineering entrance exam JEE (mains). NTA officials are in touch with officials from other states as well.

Also Read: JEE-NEET: To hold or not to hold

* Opposition to the tests also continues. Jharkhand chief minister Hemant Soren has written to the education ministry to postpone the exams. Chief ministers such as Mamata Banerjee, Amarinder Singh and V Narayanasamy have expressed their concerns about the exams during the Covid-19 pandemic. Protests are expected to continue.

* Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders have accused opposition parties of indulging in politics over the exams. “The Congress believes students must lose a year so it doesn’t lose an opportunity for politics. Over 85% #JEENEET candidates don’t agree and have downloaded admit cards. The Modi government won’t let the Congress spoil students’ future to find relevance,” BJP general secretary Bhupender Yadav said.



* The number of students who downloaded the admit cards is rising. Over 1.06 million students have downloaded the admit cards for the NEET exam so far. Around 1.6 million students are expected to take the test on September 13. For JEE, over 0.75 million of the 0.858 million registered students have downloaded the admit cards. The education ministry considers this “the willingness of most students to take the exam”.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Not wearing a mask can put flyers on no-fly list, says DGCA
Aug 28, 2020 11:07 IST
PM Modi hails achievements of ‘Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana’ as it completes 6 years
Aug 28, 2020 10:59 IST
SC upholds UGC decision, University students will not be promoted without examinations
Aug 28, 2020 11:08 IST
IAF to formally induct Rafale jets on September 10
Aug 28, 2020 10:54 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.