JEE candidate in Assam allegedly used proxy to appear in exam; scores 99.8%

Police in Assam are probing a case of a Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Mains candidate allegedly using a proxy to appear in the test on his behalf during the examination held in September this year.

Updated: Oct 28, 2020, 12:36 IST

By Utpal Parashar, Hindustan Times Guwahati

According to a FIR lodged by Mitradev Sharma at the Azara police station in Guwahati, the candidate, who scored 99.8%, allegedly didn’t appear for the test held on September 5.

“A complaint was filed in this regard on October 23. We have constituted a special investigation team to probe the allegations. The FIR alleges the candidate used a proxy to appear in the test on his behalf,” said Suprotiv Lal Baruah, Additional DCP (West), Guwahati.

It is alleged that the candidate was scheduled to appear for the test at a centre located at Borjhar in the city. But after completing the biometric attendance formalities, he came out of the exam hall with the help of the invigilator and someone else appeared the test on his behalf.



“The matter came to light after the candidate reportedly admitted this during a phone call, which was recorded. As of now, we haven’t come across any other case of misrepresentation during the test,” said Baruah.

The police have got in touch with National Testing Agency, which conducts the test across the country, and sought data related to the JEE Mains to help them in their investigation.

“We are on the lookout for the candidate, who is stated to be outside the state at present. He is yet to be questioned. No arrests have been made in this regard till date,” added Baruah.

The complainant has alleged that the parents of the candidate, both of whom are practicing doctors, had paid a sum of Rs 15-20 lakhs to a private coaching institute in Guwahati to help the candidate in the crime.

