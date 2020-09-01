Sections
JEE Main 2020: 3,600 students appear for entrance exam in Odisha

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 19:04 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari, Bhubaneswar

As many as 38,236 students will be appearing for the examination in the state. (ANI file)

JEE Main 2020: Amidst strict enforcement of the COVID-19 protocols as many as 3,600 students appeared in the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE Main) in Odisha on Tuesday, official sources said.

The students appeared for the examination in 26 different centres spread across seven cities in the state. The examinations were held in two sittings, from 9 AM to 12 noon and 3 pm to 6 pm.

As many as 38,236 students will be appearing for the examination in the state. The examination will continue till September 6, he said.

“Best wishes to all students appearing for #JEEMain2020 during this challenging time. May you all be successful and come through with flying colours,” Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik wished through a twitter post.



Students are appearing in the exam in the 26 examination centres in seven cities - Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Rourkela, Dhenkanal, Balasore, Berhampur and Sambalpur - by following all the COVID-19 guidelines.

Before being allowed entry into the examination halls, the temperature of the students was checked with thermal scanner. They also had to maintain social distancing norms while entering the examination hall.

The state government has made elaborate arrangements for the movement of students and their guardians by providing them with buses and accommodation.

“The arrangement made by the state government has helped many students in getting the opportunity to appear in the examination. It has immensely helped the students hailing from rural areas,” said Nirakar Mallick, a JEE aspirant from Kendrapara district.

