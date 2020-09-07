Sections
JEE Main 2020 answer key expected to be released soon at jeemain.nta.nic.in, here’s how to check

JEE Main 2020: After the answer key is released, students who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to download it online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

Updated: Sep 07, 2020 13:36 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main 2020 answer key. (HT file )

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to soon release the answer keys of the JEE Main 2020 exam on its official website. As per the notice available on jeeadv.ac.in, JEE Main 2020 results are likely to be declared on September 11, 2020. If results are to be declared on September 11, the answer key should be released soon.

However, NTA has not yet made any official announcement regarding the date for the release of the answer key.

After the answer key is released, students who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination will be able to download it online at jeemain.nta.nic.in.

NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2020 examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.



The JEE Mains examination is held for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

How to check the JEE Mains 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE mains answer key 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Main answer key will appear on the display screen

