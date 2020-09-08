JEE Main answer key 2020 released, here’s direct link to download

Sections
JEE Main 2020: Students who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination can check the answer key and challenge it online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before September 10, 2020, until 10 am.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 18:23 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main 2020: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Tuesday released the answer keys of the JEE Main 2020 exam on its official website. A notice regarding this has been uploaded on the agency’s official website.

Students who have appeared in the JEE Mains examination can check the answer key and challenge it online at jeemain.nta.nic.in on or before September 10, 2020, until 10 am.

NTA conducted the JEE Mains 2020 examination from September 1 to 6, 2020, at various centres spread across the country.

“Candidates are required to pay online a sum of Rs.200/- (Rupees Two Hundred only) Non-Refundable as processing fee for each question challenged. The payment of the processing fee may be made through, Debit/Credit Card/Net Banking upto 05.00 PM on 10.09.2020. The processing fee will not be refunded even if the challenge is found correct,” reads the official notice.



The JEE Mains examination is held for admissions to the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs), National Institutes of Technology (NITs), and the Government Funded Technical Institutes (GFTIs).

Direct link for JEE Mains 2020 answer key.

How to check the JEE Mains 2020 answer key:

Visit the official website at jeemain.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, “JEE mains answer key 2020”

A new page will appear on the display screen

Key in your credentials and login

The JEE Main answer key will appear on the display screen

