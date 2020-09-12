Sections
JEE Main 2020: Bashar Ahmed of Dehradun tops Uttarakhand with 99.99 percentile

Despite coming first in the state, the 18-year-old wasn't celebrating his achievement the next morning; he rather went back to preparing for the advance exam which is scheduled to take place on September 27

Updated: Sep 12, 2020 19:17 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Bashar Ahmed (HT)

Bashar Ahmed from Dehradun with 99.993 percentile emerged as state topper in Uttarakhand, in the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) Main Exam 2020, the results of which were declared on Friday night.

Despite coming first in the state, the 18-year-old wasn’t celebrating his achievement the next morning; he rather went back to prepare for JEE Advance 2020 which is scheduled to take place on September 27.

“I hope that my preparation helps me crack JEE Advance exam too. For mains, preparing amid uncertainty due to coronavirus pandemic was difficult. I did not expect to become the state topper at all. After the exam, I felt that I did not give my best,” said Ahmed.

He now hopes to clear the advance exam and study Computer Science engineering from Indian Institute of Technology Bombay.



In Class 12, the 18-year-old had secured 97.25% in Science stream.

Over 13,000 students appeared for JEE (Main) in Uttarakhand. There were 13 exam centres set up across the state. Police officials were deployed at all the exam centres to ensure that all the safety norms and guidelines are followed properly.

With many students securing high marks, Suresh Singh, an educationist from Dehradun said, “The result this time is indeed good, at least in this region as students have performed well despite the anxiety of studying through the pandemic.”

Before JEE (Main) exam, the state government had issued letters to all district magistrates to ensure that no student faces any problem for reaching the exam centres and that the admit card should be considered as a moving pass to enter a particular state or district.

The state government also asked district magistrates to ensure that along with students, the support staff helping in conducting the exam are also given all possible help.

