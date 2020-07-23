Sections
Home / Education / JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs relaxed

JEE Main 2020: Eligibility criteria for admissions to NITs and other CFTIs relaxed

JEE Main 2020: The Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 15:38 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times New Delhi

JEE Main 2020. (HT file)

JEE Main 2020: Union HRD Minister Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal on Thursday said that the Central Seat Allocation Board (CSAB) has decided to relax the eligibility criterion for admissions to NITs and other Centrally Funded Technical Institutions. The decision has been taken in view of the current coronavirus pandemic.

The Minister on his official twitter handle wrote, “JEE Main 2020 qualified candidates will now only need to obtain a passing certificate in class XII examination irrespective of the marks obtained.”  

Usually, candidates must have secured at least 75% aggregate marks in Class 12 (or an equivalent) Board examination or should figure out in the top 20 percentile of successful candidates in their respective Class 12 (or equivalent) board examination.

Recently, the Joint Admission Board also decided that the candidates who will clear the JEE Advanced will be eligible for admission to IITs irrespective of their class 12 marks.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

PCMC Covid test drive to cover Pimpri’s traders, staff
Jul 23, 2020 16:37 IST
Mumbai Police gives Uptown Funk a little makeover to share this message
Jul 23, 2020 16:34 IST
I just want to take each day as it comes with my boy Adabb: B Praak
Jul 23, 2020 16:32 IST
Katraj dairy files police complaint in Pune after fake social media message goes viral
Jul 23, 2020 16:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.