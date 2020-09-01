JEE Main 2020: Exam begins, students say Covid -19 safety protocols maintained at centres

Students undergo thermal scanning as they arrive at an examination centre to appear in Joint Entrance Examination (JEE ) Main-2020 amid COVID-19 pandemic, in Noida (PTI)

All COVID-19 protocols such as maintaining social distancing, use of face mask and hand sanitizer, and thermal checking were strictly followed by aspirants after coming out from the Joint Entrance Examination Main (JEE) centre at Vivek Vihar here.

At one of the examination centres in Delhi’s Arwachin Bharti Bhawan Senior Secondary School in Vivek Vihar, Syed Ali Hasan said, “I am glad that the exam finally happened. Postponing the examination is similar to mounting pressure on students. And given the protocols being observed strictly, things are absolutely perfect inside.”

Another aspirant Harleen Kaur stated, “All the COVID-19 protocols have been maintained stringently. We were asked to sanitize our hands thrice. Sitting arrangements were also maintained observing proper social distancing.”

Generally scheduled in April, today’s examination started after they were postponed twice earlier following the outbreak of the coronavirus.

Muskan said, “I am relieved. The examination finally actually happened. It was good, though I am a little worried about the last answer. Otherwise, the paper was not tough. There were three to four invigilators and gloves and masks were worn throughout the examination.”

Dipesh Jain, a parent said, “I was extremely worried about my daughter. I was worried that she might lose a year. Postponing the exam or not holding it can never be a solution to the pandemic. To me, observing all the safety norms meticulously is more important.”

In a tweet earlier today, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal shared a video message wishing students good wishes for the examination.

JEE is crucial for students trying to get through the Indian Institutes of Technology (IITs) across the country.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of examinees appearing for JEE has been reduced to 12 per room, from 24.

While entering the halls in the morning, students maintained queues while observing the said norms of social distancing. All were checked with thermal scanners and given hand sanitizers before entering the centre.

Students were allowed to carry only transparent water bottles, admit card, original identity card, two passport size photographs, and hand sanitizers inside the examination centre.

The centre’s main entrance gate was closed at 8:30 am, half an hour before the commencement of the examination.

The following set of examinees will not use the same computers to give the examination. There will have another set. Before continuing with the entire procedure for the second half, everything, from door handles or railings will be sanitized once again.

Nearly 9.58 lakh students registered for the examination which will be conducted for six days altogether across 660 centres pan India.

The examination tenure was three hours which started at 9 am. The next shift will begin at 3 pm.